"It is totally wrong to bench Andre Ayew at the World Cup"- Former GFA boss Nyaho-Tamakloe

Former president of the Ghana Football Association, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, insists Andre Ayew should be a starter for the Black Stars at the World Cup.

Concerns about Ayew's form ahead of the Mundial in Qatar has been raised in the media, with some pundits stating the Al Sadd attacker should be starting from the bench.

However, Nyaho-Tamakloe believes the 33-year-old has a lot to offer the team as a leader on and off the pitch.

“It is totally wrong to bench the captain of the Black Stars. Totally wrong. Dede (Ayew) is a very good footballer and has done enough for the team. I think we rather have to encourage him and let him play a key part in Qatar," he told Angel FM.

The former Marseille and Swansea star started Ghana's friendly against Brazil before making a cameo against Nicaragua last month.

Ayew will be leading the team to Qatar next month for the World Cup. Ghana have been drawn in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.