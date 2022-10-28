It was a dream come true to play on the same field as Ronaldo – Patrick Kpozo

Ghanaian defender Patrick Kpozo was ecstatic to have shared the same pitch with "genuine legend" Cristiano Ronaldo.

The left-back faced the Portuguese star twice as FC Sheriff lost both Europa League games against the Premier League giants.

Manchester United won the first leg 2-0, and the Red Devils put three past FC Sheriff in the second leg on Thursday night at Old Trafford.

"For me, it was a dream come true to play on the same field as a genuine legend like Cristiano Ronaldo. It was painful to lose but meeting Ronaldo softened the blow," Kpozo told BBC after the first game.

"He was in a hurry to leave [in Moldova] so we just shook hands and managed to get a quick picture. My team-mate Victor [Oliveira] got his shirt but at Old Trafford, I will go and speak to Ronaldo directly in the warm-up; I want the shirt."

The former Inter Allies man posted a photo of the pair on his Instagram account after the first match in Moldova.