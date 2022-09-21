GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
It was a special moment for me – Ghanaian midfielder Rashid Abubakar reacts to FK Sarajevo debut

Published on: 21 September 2022
Rashid Abubakar

Ghanaian midfielder Rashid Abubakar stated "it was a special moment" for him after making his debut for Bosnian giants FK Sarajevo.

He made his debut over the weekend, playing 17 minutes in their 1-1 tie with Velez Mostar.

Abubakar joined Sarajevo from Accra Lions last month, but his debut was delayed for over a month due to a delay in obtaining a work permit.

"It was a special moment for me yesterday as I came from the bench to make my debut since signing for FK Sarajevo," he wrote on Instagram.

Abubakar was one of the best players at Accra Lions in their maiden season in the Ghana Premier League, playing 27 games, providing two assists and scoring one.

The exciting midfielder can play as a holding and attacking midfielder.

