It was difficult naming Black Stars squad for Brazil, Nicaragua friendlies- Otto Addo

Black Stars coach Otto Addo says assembling the squad for the pre-World Cup friendlies against Ghana and Nicaragua was difficult.

Addo called up 29 players, but injured Benjamin Tetteh withdrew.

Joseph Paintsil, who has four goals this season in Belgium, is one of the notable omissions.

Meanwhile, the squad includes Inaki Williams, Ransford-Yeboah, Mohammed Salisu, Tariq Lamptey, and Stephan Ambrosius, all of whom committed to Ghana earlier this year.

Ghana will take on Brazil in their first international friendly on September 23rd in France before travelling to Spain to play Nicaragua on September 27th.

The Black Stars have qualified for the World Cup and see these friendlies as the perfect preparatory games to sharpen their methods and strengthen their chemistry ahead of tough group games against countries like Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.