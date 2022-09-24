"It was not a good match"- Inaki Williams reacts to Ghana's defeat against Brazil

Ghana forward Inaki Williams says the Black Stars lost to a good Brazil side in Friday's international friendly.

The Atletico Bilbao striker made his debut for Ghana against Brazil which ended 3-0 with goals from Richarlison and Marquinos in the first half.

It was a dominant performance from the five-time World Champions in the first half against the Black Stars.

Inaki Williams was introduced into the game in the second half and made some impressive moves to justify his inclusion in the team.

Speaking after the game to 3Sports, on the defeat and also making his debut he said,

"Yeah it was not good match because Brazil is a good team. I think the second half Ghana is to be Ghana, this is the line to continue and I am very happy to stay here,"

"I am very happy, my parents are very happy, my grandpa is very happy Ghana is jumping to me and I am very very happy. The match is not good but I am going to put everything to put Ghana at the top,"