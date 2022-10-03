"It was the best goal of my career"- Ghana forward Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer on cloud nine after match-winner for Hamburg

Ghana forward Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer says his match-winner for Hamburg against Hanover in the Bundesliga II over the weekend is the best goal of his career.

The 21-year-old enjoyed a great week after making his Black Stars debut against Nicaragua before following it up with a second half masterclass against Hannover.

Konigsdorffer scored from an incredible solo-effort, taking on two defenders after sprinting from his own half before firing home.

"It was a perfect week for me. It doesn't get any better than that," he told the Hamburger Abendblatt.

"I thought about that before the game. It was the best goal of my career," he added.

The former Dynamo Dresden attacker is enjoying a good season in Germany's second tier, scoring three goals in eight matches.

He is expected to make Ghana coach Otto Addo's team to the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Konigsdorffer switched nationalities to represent Ghana in June, having played for Germany at youth level.