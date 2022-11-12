‘It will haunt me for the rest of my life’ - Ex-Ghana captain Stephen Appiah opens up on Uruguay defeat in 2010

Former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah has disclosed that he still has nightmares from the Black Stars' painful defeat to Uruguay at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars were a kick away from making history by becoming the first country from Africa to reach the semi-final of the World Cup.

However, in a dramatic end to the game against Uruguay, Asamoah Gyan missed a penalty which could have sent Ghana through. Ghana ended up losing 4-2 on penalties at the Soccer City Stadium in Johannesburg.

"I get goosebumps when I hear about the 2010 World Cup. it will haunt me for the rest of my life," he said on Al Jazeera.

Appiah's time with the Black Stars came to an end after the World Cup following struggles with injuries at the twilight of his career.

He was the first captain to the lead the Black Stars to the World Cup after helping Ghana reach the 2006 tournament in Germany.

Ghana make a return to the global stage in Qatar and will face Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H.