Italian ambassador to Ghana-''99% of Italy stands with Sulley Muntari''

Italian Ambassador to Ghana His Excellency Giovanni Favilli says the whole of Italy supports Pescara ace Sulley Muntari who was racially abused by Cagliari fans during a Serie A match on Sunday.

The midfielder walked off the pitch and revealed he was abused by a child who was sitting with his parents.

He took his complaints to referee, Daniele Minelli, who initially ignored him before showing him the yellow card.

A disgusted Muntari reacted by walking off the pitch and leaving Pescara with ten men for the final few minutes of the match.

Surprisingly, the Disciplinary Commission claimed Muntari was wrong to have walked off and handed him a one-match ban.

''I'm saddened but this is an occasion where you can make a change. I believe that 99% of Italy stands with Sulley Muntari,'' HE Favalli said on Joy FM's Drive Time programme on Thursday.

''We all believe he behaved honourably and we all stand by him.

''Every society have a number of people who don't behave properly, who when they are inside the stadium are carried away and they don't know how to behave and act wrongly. We all stand by Muntari.''

