Italian-born Ghanaian striker Caleb Ekuban set speak to Chievo regarding future this week

Italian-born Ghanaian striker Caleb Ansah Ekuban says he will decide his long-term future with Chievo Verona after ending his loan spell at Partizani Tirana.

The 23-year wants to speak to parent club before deciding his next line of action.

Ekuban was farmed out on loan from the Italian outfit and impressed heavily with the Albanian outfit.

The Ghanaian striker says he will be clear on his future within 3-4 days.

"I can not say anything about my future. Knowing that I am under contract with Chievo, first I must speak with the Italian club executives to see the terms of the contract," he said

"I believe that after 3-4 days can say something more concrete. For the moment I can not say more than that, because you first need to talk with Chievo."

Ekuban scored 17 goals in 33 appearances as Partizani Tirana secured UEFA Europa League qualification next season.

