Italian FA chief Carlo Tavecchio labels Muntari chants 'execrable'

Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) President Carlo Tavecchio has described the the racist chants against Pescara's Sulley Muntari in Sunday's 1-0 loss at Cagliari as atrocious.

The 32-year old Ghanaian international was booked for dissent after protesting to the referee and trying to have the game halted under FIGC regulations. He then received a second yellow card for walking off the pitch. Officials said they did not take action because too few fans were involved.

"What happened to Muntari is execrable", said Tavecchio, while stressing he could not comment on the one-match ban served on Muntari because of the yellow cards.

"It is not right for a FIGC president to comment on judges' decisions," said Tavecchio.

