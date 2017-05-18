Italian giants AC Milan latest to be linked with Chelsea defender Abdul Baba Rahman

Ghana defender Abdul Baba Rahman continues to attract interest across Europe with Italian giants AC Milan latest to be linked with the African sensation.

The 22-year-old is currently recuperating from a knee injury he sustained during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Rahman has returned to his parent club Chelsea to continue his rehabilitation following the expiration of his loan deal at Schalke 04.

The German side are keen to make the deal permanent as Chelsea look to recoup the £21.7million shelled out for him from Augsburg in 2015.

The Ghanaian is reported to be interested in staying in Gelsenkirchen after settling well at the German club.

English side Everton are rumoured to be interested while a pool of clubs are believed to be keeping a close eye on his situation.

AC Milan have enquired about the availability of the talented Ghanaian and could swoop for his signature in the summer.

The rehabilitation of the left-back in on schedule and if there are no complications, should be fully operational in August.

By Patrick Akoto

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)