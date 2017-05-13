Italian giants AC Milan step up interest in Ghanaian Alfred Duncan

Italian side AC Milan are growing their interest in Ghanaian left footed midfielder Alfred Duncan who plays for Sassuolo and has been one of their top performers this season.

The 20-year-old left footed midfielder is seen as a rising star in Italian football and was recently in contention for Sassuolo’s player of the month.

Last month football Italia reported that AS Roma was also interested signing the former Inter Milan midfielder.

It looks like Milan have made the first step and have initiated talks to get him over in the summer

Milan have new management and are looking to rival Juventus for the best players in Italy with their new financial cushion.

Duncan begun his career with Milan's rival Inter but has since been a spectacular hit since moving to Sassuolo.

