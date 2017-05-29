Italian giants AS Roma and AC Milan target Ghana midfielder Joseph Alfred Duncan

Italian powerhouses AS Roma and AC Milan have stepped up their chase for talented Ghanaian midfielder Joseph Alfred Duncan.

The 20-year-old left footed midfielder, who plays for Sassuolo, is seen as a rising star in Italian football.

Last month football Italia reported that AS Roma was also interested signing the former Inter Milan midfielder.

It looks like Milan have made the first step and have initiated talks to get him over in the summer

Milan have new management and are looking to rival Juventus for the best players in Italy with their new financial cushion.

Duncan begun his career with Milan's rival Inter but has since been a spectacular hit since moving to Sassuolo.

