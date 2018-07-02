Italian giants Juventus express gratitude to Kwadwo Asamoah

Italian Serie A giants Juventus have paid tribute to “unmovable and invaluable” Kwadwo Asamoah following the confirmation of the Ghanaian transfer to Inter Milan.

It has been known for some time that the Ghanaian was moving to San Siro, with his contract with the Old Lady having expired on Saturday.

Asamoah's transfer was officially confirmed, and the Bianconeri have paid tribute to the departing left-back.

“Six years, six Scudetti and four Coppe Italia,” the message on the Bianconeri’s website begins.

“What an extraordinary, trophy-filled time it was for Kwadwo Asamoah as a Bianconero as he, today, officially departs the club.

“A literally tireless worker with remarkable tactical versatility, Asa played 149 matches in all competitions - the second-most among current Juventus midfielders behind Claudio Marchisio - while providing 5 goals and 16 assists.

“A mainstay of the Juventus left side, the numbers tell quite a tale. Asamoah has played over 8,000 passes in almost 12,000 minutes in Bianconero creating 150 scoring opportunities and 288 crosses.

“However, it's trophies that truly matter, and Asamoah will forever have his fair share with six league titles, three Super Cups and four Coppa Italias. Also, in 2013 he was nominated for Ghanian player of the year.

“Year after year, Asa has proven to be an unmovable and invaluable piece of the #MY7H-ical squad and everyone at Juventus thanks Asa for his many dedicated years of service to the club wishing him all the best in the future.”

Asamoah has signed a three-year contract with Inter.

13 🏆's in six immense seasons.

Thank you, @asabob20! 👏 pic.twitter.com/OKNTfc3jft