Italian giants Juventus target Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng

Italian giants Juventus are on the lookout for new defender to replace Leonardo Bonucci before the summer transfer window closes.

Reports in Italy suggest the Serie A champions have identified Bayern Munich and Germany guardsman Jerome Boateng as a suitable candidate to replace Bonucci, who surprisingly left the club to join rivals AC Milan early last month.

Another report also indicate that the club are eyeing Valencia defender Ezequiel Garay as a possibility should they fail to land the German defender.

Boateng, 28, joined the Beveren giants in 2011 after spending just a season with English side Manchester City.

He was a member of the German national team that clinched the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

