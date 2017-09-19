Italian giants Roma and Inter Milan in battle for Alfred Duncan

Italian Serie A giants AS Roma and Inter Milan are set to go at loggerheads for the signature of Ghanaian midfielder Alfred Duncan in January.

Duncan was heavily linked with a move to Torino in the off season but the deal fell through following the Granata failure to match his asking price.

English Premier League side Tottenham were also in the fray to snap the left footed enforcer at the dying embers of the window but the Green and Blacks lads rebuffed their overtures after failing to land his replacement in time.

The 24 year old is regarded as one of the technical gifted midfielder in Italy with the ability to switch with systems with ease.

Duncan has had spell at Livorno and Sampdoria since leaving Infer Milan in 2013.

