Italian Olympic Committee boss Giovanni Malagò condemns Sulley Muntari one game ban

Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) chief Giovanni Malagò has criticised Serie A’s disciplinary committee for handing Sulley Muntari a one match ban after suffering racial abuse in Sunday's 1-0 defeat at Cagliari.

The Ghanaian midfielder was booked for complaining to the referee about the abuse, before walking off the pitch and earning a second yellow card.

Serie A’s disciplinary committee added that no action would be taken against Cagliari over the incident. The committee described the chanting as deplorable but claimed that “an approximate number of only 10” individuals were involved, not enough to warrant a punishment against the club under Serie A rules.

However, Malagò believes common sense should have been applied by the committee in dealing with the incident.

"Common sense was needed, we have to change the rules," said Malagò, who said "this was a typically Italian affair, adding insult to injury."

Malagò and Tavecchio both called for further action to stamp out racism.

The Muntari incident was not the only case of racism at the weekend.

Lazio were sanctioned for monkey chants against Roma's Germany defender Antonio Rudiger and Inter Milan were sanctioned for racist chanting against Napoli's Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

Both clubs were sentenced to play a future game with a section of the ground closed.

