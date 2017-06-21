Italian Serie A side Benevento capture Ghanaian defender Bright Gyamfi

Newly-promoted Italian Serie A side Benevento have splashed just €280,000 to capture Ghanaian defender Bright Gyamfi on a permanent contract.

The 21-year-old moves from Serie A rivals Inter Milan after spending last season on loan at Benevento.

Benevento coach Marco Baroni was determined to extend the loan deal for Gyamfi but was given the chance to buy the player on a permanent deal.

Gyamfi, who joined the Witches on a season long loan from Italian giants Inter Milan at the start of last season's Serie A campaign, played an integral role in the side's promotion to the top flight league after making 20 appearances.

Benevento gaffer Marco Baroni was delighted with the 21-year-old's performance and was harbouring the idea of keeping him for another year.

“I am very happy with the output of Bright Gyamfi and I will like to let him stay and help us in the Serie A for one more season. If we can buy his full right from Inter, we will also do it,” Baroni said before the deal was sealed.

Benevento defeated former Serie A campaigners Carpi 2-1 on aggregate in the Serie B play-offs to join SPAL 2013 and Hellas Verona in the top flight league.

