Italian Serie B side Frosinone sign Ghanaian international Emmanuel Besea on a year deal

Ghanaian international midfielder Emmanuel Besea has joined Italian Serie B side Frosinone on transfer deadline day on a year deal.

Besea, 19, had a wonderful season with Serie C side Modena and has been brought back to the Serie B to continue his exploits.

The talented midfielder played for Modena in the Serie B last season but the side got relegated into the Serie C and has found his way back into the Serie B with prospects of moving after the season.

The midfielder who is also able to play on both sides of the wings has been tipped for greatness by Frosinone manager Pasquale Marino.

The young midfielder who is yet to be handed any national team call up by Ghana's youth sides is expected to lighten the Stadio Camunale Matusa with his great skill and intelligence when he finally starts playing.

Besea, born in Wenchi in the Bring Ahafo region of Ghana, is available for the Black Satellites, Meteors and the Black Stars as he is yet to play for any senior national team of any country.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

