Italian Serie B side Salernitana rebuff A.S Livorno meagre offer for Moses Odjer

Italian Serie B side U.S Salernitana have rejected a €900,000 transfer offer from A.S Livorno for Ghanaian midfielder Moses Odjer in the ongoing transfer window.

The Dark Reds are eager to bolster their midfield ranks in the ongoing transfer window as they bid to make a swift return to the Serie B and have earmarked Salernitana enforcer Moses Odjer as a perfect addition to the side.

Odjer, who has been a key member of Salernitana since joining from Catania prior to the 2014/15 season, has found game time difficult to come by this season as he was limited to just 14 matches in all competitions for the Granata in the first half of the campaign.

And according to widespread report in Italy, A.S Livorno Calcio coach, Claudio Foscarini is a great fan of the 21-year-old Ghanaian and is making wild efforts to bring him to Tuscany.

Salernitana, however, fired high, asking about €900,000, a figure that the Amaranth club is not willing to pay.

Odjer played an instrumental role for Ghana's U20 side that finished 3rd in the 2013 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Turkey.

