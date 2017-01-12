Italian side Genoa leading chase for free agent Ghana star Sulley Muntari

Genoa are leading the race to sign free agent Ghana midfielder Sulley Muntari.

The 32-year-old has been in the market scouring for a new club after leaving Saudi Arabia side Al -Ittihad.

The Ghana international has been targeted by Genoa with Pescara believed to be monitoring the situation.

The Rossoblu are looking for reinforcement in midfield after selling Tomas Rincon to Juventus for €8m earlier this month.

The Italian side are reportedly trying to acquire the former Inter and AC Milan man on a permanent basis having started negotiation earlier this week.

