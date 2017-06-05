Italian side Salernitana hoping to count on fully-fit Moses Odjer next season

Italian side Salernitana are hoping to count on fully-fit Ghanaian midfielder Moses Odjer next season.

The 20-year-old recovered from a long injury lay-off to feature 28 times for the Serie B side last season.

Odjer, an ex-Ghana youth star impressed heavily for Salernitana despite the injury setback.

The club can now rely on the young Ghanaian after recovering fully from the nightmare.

The former Tema Youth midfielder joined the side two years ago after making 11 appearances for Catania.

