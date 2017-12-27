Italian side SS Lazio target Rahman Chibsah swoop

Benevento Calcio midfielder Yusif Rahman Chibsah has emerged as a top target for Italian giants SS Lazio in the coming January transfer window, according to reports in Italy.

Chibsah, 24, has been one of the brightest spots for the struggling Serie A debutants, having made 13 appearances in the ongoing Italian league campaign.

And according to Calcion News, an Italian football website, Chibsah is a prime target for Lazio, who are keen to acquire his services for a fee reported to be around €2 million.

Simone Inzaghi's side started the league on a very fine note where they went unbeaten in their first five games, including a 3-2 victory over Juventus in the SuperCoppa, but their form towards the tail end of the first round has been poor and this has prompted the principal outfit to augment the squad in the forthcoming January window.

Chibsah could be a valuable asset to the Rome-based side, having got wealth of experience in the Serie A having played for Parma and Sassuolo.

