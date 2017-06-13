Italian side Torino bid for Ghanaian midfielder Godfred Donsah
G. Donsah
Italian giants Torino have expressed their interest in signing Bologna midfielder Godfred Donsah, according to media reports.
Donsah, who was a mainstay in the Bologna side last season is reported to be a key target for a number of top European sides in the summer.
Tutto claim that Torino gaffer Sinisa Mihajlovic admires the 20-year-old’s talent and is ready to purchase him for the Granata next season.
The club offered Maxi Lopez for the Ghana international in a failed swap deal with Bologna in the January transfer window.
The report said talks are set to begin with the Turin-based club ready to splash out 10 million euros to land the former Ghana Under-20 World Cup star.
The deal could pave way for the exit of compatriot Afriyie Acquah, who has been linked with a number of clubs in the English Premier League and Serie A.