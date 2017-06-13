Italian side Torino bid for Ghanaian midfielder Godfred Donsah

Italian giants Torino have expressed their interest in signing Bologna midfielder Godfred Donsah, according to media reports.

Donsah, who was a mainstay in the Bologna side last season is reported to be a key target for a number of top European sides in the summer.

Tutto claim that Torino gaffer Sinisa Mihajlovic admires the 20-year-old’s talent and is ready to purchase him for the Granata next season.

The club offered Maxi Lopez for the Ghana international in a failed swap deal with Bologna in the January transfer window.

The report said talks are set to begin with the Turin-based club ready to splash out 10 million euros to land the former Ghana Under-20 World Cup star.

The deal could pave way for the exit of compatriot Afriyie Acquah, who has been linked with a number of clubs in the English Premier League and Serie A.

