Italy-based midfielder Afriyie Acquah rejects claims Black Stars play for money

Ghana midfielder Afriyie Acquah has rejected claims that the Black Stars play for the country because of money, insisting the players of the national team are patriots.

The Italy-based player says their decision to accept the 50% bonus slash at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations is the ample evidence that the Black Stars play for the country because of money.

The Black Stars have come in for attack following their boycott of at the 2014 World Cup which forced government to fly in money to the tournament in Brazil to satisfy their bonus demands.

Acquah insists such claims are untrue as the players have shown their dedication to the country while also benefiting as international players.

‘’As players we feel bad for not being able to win the AFCON for our dear country so we share Ghanaians frustration and want to apologize to them all for another disappointment,’’ Acquah told Kumasi-based Abusua FM

"People have always lambasted us with the assertion that we do not love our country and that we play only for money the truth is that we really love Ghana our nation and ready to sacrifice and as well play our hearts out anytime we are given the opportunity to play for the Black Stars team’’.

"We are treated very well with lots of respect when re turn to our various clubs after featuring for the nation so why would people say we don’t love the country that has projected our career after making us popular at the world stage.’’

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)