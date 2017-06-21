Italy-based Moses Odjer wants to play for giants AC Milan in the future

Ghanaian midfielder Moses Odjer says his dream is to play for Italian giants AC Milan before he pulls the plugs o his career.

The FC Selenitania midfielder was on top shape before the season finally came to an end.

Growing up Odjer played for Tema Youth in Accra Ghana where AC Milan is one of the most supported teams.

“For me I am a footballer and I will accept any good offer from any Club but if you ask me I will see AC Milan or Juventus.

“They are the two biggest Clubs in Italy and I will love to play for them.”

