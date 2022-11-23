GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
‘It's a big leap in my career’ – Nico Williams on playing for Spain

Published on: 23 November 2022
Nico Williams has said that playing for Spain is a "big leap" in his career, having been included in the former World Champions squad for World Cup.

The youngster, who has Ghanaian roots, made his Spain debut in September against Switzerland and has become a mainstay.

"It's a big step in my career. I'm grateful to the coach for this opportunity. He told me to open up the pitch, to dribble, what I do at Athletic," he said.

Ghana were hoping to get Nico after successfully convincing his senior brother Inaki Williams to switch from Spain earlier this year.

However, Spain coach Luis Enrique acted quickly, capping the Athletic Bilbao man.

Meanwhile, Nico would like his country to meet Ghana at some stage at the World Cup so that he can have a showdown with his brother Inaki.

"Above all I'd like to face Ghana," Nico told AFP in an interview at Spain's Doha training base.

"It's that sibling rivalry, we always had a bit of a needle in the parks when we were little, and I hope we can do it as professionals."

"The truth is that we could never have imagined that we would reach this level, two brothers playing for the same club [Athletic Bilbao], each one in a national team and at a World Cup.”

 

