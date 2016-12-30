''It's cheaper to camp in UAE than Equatorial Guinea," Ghana FA defends Black Stars pre-AFCON camp

The Ghana Football Association has defended the choice of Dubai as camping base for the Black Stars ahead of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Outgoing Sports Minister Nii Lante Vanderpuye had ordered the team to train in Equatorial Guinea.

But the FA has explained that it is cheaper and logistically easier for the team in the Gulf country after a cost-benefit analysis.

''We {the GFA} know we are going to the UAE for camping, we know the facilities there will help our preparations,” Ghana FA spokesperson Ibrahim Sannie-Daara told reporters

''Hotels in Dubai are cheaper than that of Equatorial Guinea, the facilities are ahead of that in Equatorial Guinea and we will have to play some friendlies before the tourney commence as a preparation match and we think we will get that in Dubai than Equatorial Guinea.

''Cost involved in going to Dubai will be cheaper than Equatorial Guinea, so no one has the right to complain.''

Ghana will head to UAE on 02 January to prepare for 12 days before flying over to Gabon on 13 January for the tournament.

The Black Stars will open their campaign against Uganda on 17 January in Port Gentil.

