It’s good to beef up the squad ahead of the World Cup - Alidu Seidu

Black Stars defender Alidu Seidu believes the technical team's decision to bring in new players after qualifying for the World Cup was correct.

According to him, the availability of these players ensures that there is enough quality in the squad ahead of the Mundial in Qatar.

The Ghana Football Association in June announced they had had a successful discussion to have Mohammed Salisu, Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey, Ransford-Yeboah, Stephan Ambrosius and Patric Pfeiffer available for selection.

After the injury to Ambrosius last weekend, four of the six players are chasing a spot in with the exception of Pfeiffer, who didn't make the preliminary squad.

“[On the technical team bringing in new players] I see the same thing at my club. Even if you have quality players, you always have to get additional ones who can always play. In that case, when player A gets injured, the one on the bench can do the same work as he does,” he said on Star Connect.

“Every team has to get more players to reinforce the national team because the World Cup is not like the AFCON. The World Cup is a very big stage so you have to get a lot of players to make sure that another person can take over when one is injured.

“All the national teams try to get more players. PSG have a lot of quality players but they still sign new players. So [the technical team] always have to look around and get quality players.”

Just like some of the new players, Alidu Seidu also made his first appearance for the Black Stars during the 2022 Kirin Cup in Japan and was included in Otto Addo’s 55-man provisional list for the World Cup.