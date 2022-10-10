It's painful to watch Hearts of Oak in Africa these days - Ishmael Addo

Hearts of Oak legend Ishmael Addo has lamented the club's recent poor form in continental assignments.

Last season, the 2001 African champions were humiliated by Wydad Casablanca and JS Saoura, failing to reach the group stage, also known as the money zone.

It’s not looking good as well this season, and it’s likely they will not make the group stage of the CAF Confederation after suffering a heavy 3-0 first-leg defeat to AS Real Bamako in the second qualifying round.

Addo, a key member of the squad that brought the club Champions League success in the early 2000s, is troubled.

"It's painful to watch Hearts of Oak play in Africa these days,” Addo said to Joy Sports.

Hearts of Oak need a huge performance this weekend to overcome the deficit against the Malians and advance to the next round of the competition.