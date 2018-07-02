"It's the right time to move to Europe" - Rashid Sumaila

Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila has insisted that his move to Red Star Belgrade came at the appropriate time.

The 25-year-old hard-tackling guardsman signed the dotted line on a season long loan deal from Kuwaiti side Al Qadsia which comes with an option to join the Serbian giants permanently.

Sumaila will have the opportunity to make his debut appearance in the UEFA Champions League with his new club.

“There is time for everything and when the right times comes, no one can stop it. This is the right time for me (to move to the mainstream of European football)," Sumaila told 442gh.com.

He has joined his new team-mates in their pre-season camp in Austria.

Sumaila will be hoping to hit the ground running when the Serbian SuperLiga campaign kick-start next month.