GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

'It's time our FA punish such robbery by Referees'- Ghanaian Politician wants Referee Yao Bless punished 

Published on: 26 September 2022
'It's time our FA punish such robbery by Referees'- Ghanaian Politician wants Referee Yao Bless punished 

Ghanaian Parliamentarian Frank Annoh-Dompreh has urged Asante Kotoko to file a protest against Referee Yao Bless after Sunday's game against arch-rivals Hearts of Oak.

The Super Clash ended in a 1-1 draw at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on match day three of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.

The Porcupine Warriors scored first through Yusif Mubarik before a controversial goal from Caleb Amankwah late in the game helped Hearts of Oak to avoid a defeat.

Hon. Frank Annor-Dompreh, a Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri and also an ardent supporter of Asante Kotoko showed his displeasure at the performance of the referee.

Referee Yao Bless  denied Asante Kotoko two penalties in the game, according to the Asante Kotoko supporters.

The Ghanaian politician who was rallying behind in his team in the game has  urged the club to file a compliant against the referee for sanctions.

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more