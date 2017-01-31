Ivorian striker Alexandria Kouassi agrees deal to join Hearts of Oak

Ivorian striker Alexandria Kouassi has agreed terms to join Hearts of Oak subject to his International Transfer Certificate.

Kouassi, who last played in Morocco but had his contract terminated, will put pen to paper to a three-year deal.

He scored the Phobians only goal against Division One League side Okyeman Planners in a pre-season friendly.

Hearts of Oak have already signed Malik Akowuah, Robert Sowah Addo, Bright Lukman, Ben Mensah, Daniel Kodie, Joshua Otoo, Henry Jay Lamptey and Anthony Nimo.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)