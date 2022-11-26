GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ivorian striker Sebastien Haller undergoes second successful  surgery 

Published on: 26 November 2022
Ivorian and Dortmund forward Sebastien Haller has undergone a second successful surgery to remove his testicular tumor.

The former Ajax striker has been out of action since joining Dortmund in the summer due to his condition.

He announced he had to undergo chemotherapy for a testicular tumour in July when it was discovered after feeling unwell.

The first surgery was successful and the former West Ham Unitd forward announced just over a week ago that he would undergo a new surgery.

The surgery was done on Thursday and the Ivorian striker has thanked the medical team for the help.

"A new stage. The second operation went well! A big thank you to the medical team for all their help. I can't wait to start the next stage», said the Ivorian through his social networks.

 

 

