Ivory Coast approach Ghana, South Africa coaching target Herve Renard

The Ivory Coast FA has approached Morocco boss Hervé Renard who has also been targeted by Ghana and South Africa to takeover the coaching role of their national teams.

This comes just one day after Ghana FA revealed that they will also headhunt in their quest to find the replacement for Avram Grant.

This means the GFA could contact the Frenchman to take charge of the squad even though he is currently in charge of Morocco.

Ivory Coast have reached out to their former coach Renard to take over from the recently departed Michel Dussuyer, according to France Football.

Renard is also in the race for the Bafana Bafana coaching job which is now down two men and either the Frenchman or Mozambique-born Carlos Queiroz will be introduced to the nation as new national team coach this week.

The South African Football Association (Safa) technical committee has recommended Queiroz for the vacant job but the former Real Madrid mentor’s salary demands are the final hurdle delaying his appointment.

Queiroz earned around R20-million a year as Iran coach and should Safa fail to reach an agreement with him‚ Renard will get the job.

Renard famously won the African Cup of Nations as manager of the Ivory Coast in the 2015 edition of the competition, and has also been linked with the Ghana managerial position.

Ghana's six-man committee selected to name the new coach for the Black Stars must move swiftly if Renard is among the coaches they are interested in signing.

Renard is open to offers, despite having committed to qualifying Morocco for the 2018 World Cup.

