Ivory Coast legend Kolo Toure inspires Ghana's opponents Uganda ahead of 2017 AFCON

Ex-Ivory Coast international Kolo Toure made a stop at Uganda's camp in Dubai to inspire the Cranes who are preparing for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

Toure met with theCranes contingent at the London Suites Hotel and encouraged them to work to the best of their abilities.

The Celtic star conveyed a special message about trusting in the Almighty Lord and training effortlessly to excel.

''I am happy to meet you all. Trust and believe in God. Work hard to achieve the best in life. I wish you the best at the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Gabon,'' Toure said.

Ugandawill take on champions Cote D’Ivoire in an international friendly match on Wednesday.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)