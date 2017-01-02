Ivory Coast to spend $6m for 2017 Africa Cup of Nations

Ivory Coast minister for Sports and Recreation François Albert Amichia says his government has budgeted $6m to be spent on the Elephants at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

The minister revealed that they have allocated a budget worth of 3.9 million CFA francs which is equivalent to about 6 million USD for the competition in Gabon this month.

The revelation shows that Africa's title contenders are spending close to the same amount to help them win the title.

However some Ghanaians have complained about the amount spent on the Black Stars even though they are eager for the side to win the title.

There has been an increment by an amount closer to 400 milion CFA francs in the budget for the defending Africa champions as the team took 3.5 million CFA francs to the last Africa campaign in Equatorial Guinea which they rightly justified by annexing the trophy beating Ghana 9-8 on penalties.

Head coach Michel Dussuyer named his interim 24-man squad for the tournament in December 2016 that included defenders Serge Aurier of PSG, Manchester United’s Eric Bailly and Lamine Kone of Sunderland.

Some notable midfieders in the list are hard tackler Serey Die of FC Basel and the talented Franck Kessie of Atalanta Bergamo. Strikers Wilfried Bony and Salomon Kalou are feature.

On 16th January, the reigning Kings of African football open their 2017 AFCON campaign against Togo in Oyem, then take on DR Congo four days later before wrapping up their group play against Morocco on 24th January in the same city of Oyem.

