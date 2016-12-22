J.E Sarpong insists Avram Grant must not name any local player in Ghana squad for 2017 Afcon

Controversial Ghanaian coach J.E Sarpong has jumped to the defence of Black Stars coach Avram Grant with heightening calls that local players must be included the his squad for the 2017 Afcon.

The former Ebusua Dwarfs coach insists that no local player is ready to be part of the team and Grant must not name any in his squad.

“We were supposed to have started the league on the 18th of December but we are still dragging our feet. Grant will only name players who are in-0form and active,” he said.

“No local player has been active since September. So how does he choose an inactive player for the Afcon?

“Ghanaians have been pushing for the inclusion of Latif Blessing and Inusah Musah but all will end nowhere. Grant is right if he doesn’t choose any local player,” he added.

Many have raised concerns that Latif Blessing and Inusah Musah must be included in the squad for the tournament in Gabon since they are the best player and best defender respectively in the just-ended Ghana Premier League.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

