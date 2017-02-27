Jackson Owusu returns to action for Kotoko after ONE year out as midfielder cameo in AshantiGold win

Midfielder Jackson Owusu played his first competitive match in 12 months after a cameo in Asante Kotoko's surprise 1-0 win at AshantiGold in a delayed Ghana Premier League fixture on Wednesday.

Owusu replaced Baba Mahama on 73 minutes as the Porcupine Warriors run away with the win.

He missed the whole of last season after breaking his leg ahead of the start of the season while playing football (Sunday special) with friends.