JE Sarpong advises 'son' Asamoah Gyan to quit Black Stars, urges Ayew brothers to follow suit

Outspoken Ghanaian coach JE Sarpong has advised 'son' Asamoah Gyan to retire from the Black Stars, while urging the Ayew brothers to also call time on their international careers in equal measure.

Gyan, 31, has come under several unprovoked attacks in the local media following the team's unflattering Africa's 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign.

The iconic skipper has been singled out for unwarranted criticism with claims he has passed his prime without any viable basis.

Indeed critics have wasted no time in blaming him for the country's poor start to the World Cup qualifiers which appears to be in tatters after the latest 1-1 home draw against Congo in Kumasi on Friday.

And veteran coach JE Sarpong, who nurtured Asamoah Gyan at Accra Academy, has urged the former Sunderland hitman to call time on his international career, while urging Andre and Jordan to follow suit.

"I spoke personally to Asamoah Gyan in Kumasi and advised him to quit the national team," he said

"I have asked him to leave this team now. He has everything in football; money, houses, cars and name. Just leave this team now and save yourself.

"But he told me he wanted to qualify the team to the World Cup but now that appears difficult, he wants to qualify to the 2019 AFCON and then he will quit.

"Somebody should also tell Dede Ayew and his brother Jordan to also quit the national team.It's as simple as that. I am advising my son and so somebody should also advise his son.

He added: The Black Stars is not a monarchy like Togo where the Gnassingbé family have taken hold of the country.

"The national team is not a monarchy. It's not that way. It's a national team for Ghana.

"I have asked him (Gyan) to leave the national team. Of course you can take a horse to the river side but you cant force it to drink.

"I have advised him. In the same vein somebody should also advise Dede Ayew and his brother to also quit the team."

By Patrick Akoto

