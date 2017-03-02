JE Sarpong punches FA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi, claims 'Judas Iscariot' will NEVER give Stars job job to local man

Controversial coach JE Sarpong has taken a subtle dig at Ghana FA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi, claiming he's the 'Judas Iscariot ' who will never hand over the Black Stars job to a local gaffer.

The outspoken veteran trainer insists it will be an 'unthinkable miracle' for any home grown man to be trusted with the responsibility.

The search for a new coach has intensified with over 70 applications received largely from expatriates.

Opinions are sharply over the choice of Avram Grant's successor with a campaign to have a local man installed gaining momentum.

But veteran Ghanaian coach JE Sarpong has ruled himself out of the job, claiming the current FA only pay lip service to given the position to a home grown man.

"They will never give me at all so don't waste your energy asking me if am interested," he told Kumasi-based Angel FM

"Is like saying Jesus Christ will come tomorrow ,while we all know is not possible. Jesus Christ will not come tomorrow.

"The will not give me. All these current Black stars players have all worked under me .And so what shows that I can't coach or manage them ? he quizzed

"Until the Judas Iscariot (in subtle reference to Nyantakyi) is taken from there, every local coach should forget it. It will not happen.

"It's like putting water onto a stone with hope it will germinate, it's totally impossible."he fumed

The Ghana FA has insisted it will not buckle under the weight of expectation to name a substantive coach.

A six-man committee has been set-up to find Grant's successor amid exploring a two-pronged approach to select the new man.

Assistant coach Maxwell Konadu has been appointed in an interim basis but will not get the job on full time even if he applies, it has been claimed.

Grant left the job after he failed to lead the four-time African champions to win the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

The West African powerhouse begin the qualifiers for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in June.

