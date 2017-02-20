JE Sarpong wants World Cup winner Marcel Desailly appointed next Black Stars coach

Veteran Ghanaian coach J.E Sarpong believes Marcel Desailly is the right man to succeed Avram Grant as Black Stars coach.

Sarpong has argued the former FIFA World Cup winner has enough credentials to lead the West African nation.

The Black Stars coaching job has become vacant following the departure of Avram Grant.

The Ghana FA has insisted it's not in a hurry to appoint a new man but former Hearts and Kotoko coach JE Sarpong has backed the Ghanaian-born French defender for the job.

''Marcel Desailly for me is the right man for the vacant coaching job and I see him as the person who can end our nation's trophyless jinx,'' he told United Television

'' Foreign coaches can't win trophies for us and so I don't see the rationale behind their appointments,''

'' I think Marcel Desailly has what it takes to lead the senior national team as he remains the only option that can bring success to us when given the top coaching job,''

'' Again with the help of Ibrahim Tanko and Kwesi Appiah being part of his technical men in the dugout, I have no doubt that they can do the job when task to do so,'' he pointed out.

Desailly, who won the 1998 Fifa World Cup with France, withdrew from the race to become the Black Stars coach in 2010.

