Jeff Schlupp shows improved form with Crystal Palace after Kumasi difficulties

Ghana defender Jeff Sclupp showed improved form for Crystal Palace despite their 1-0 defeat at Burnley on Sunday.

The performance of the 24-year-old was in sharp contrast to his unconvincing display for Ghana during a 2018 World Cup qualifier against Congo in Kumasi.

The German-born Ghana international endured a nightmarish appearance at left-back as the Ghanaians drew 1-1 with the Red Devils in Kumasi.

But the defender was at his best for the Eagles despite losing 1-0 at Burnely in the English top-flight.

Palace’s Jeffrey Schlupp should have done better when he fired over from inside the area, but at the other end Burnley sub Ashley Barnes forced a fine save out of Hennessey with a curling left-foot shot.

