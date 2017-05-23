Jeff Schlupp's coach Sam Allardyce quits as Crystal Palace manager

Sam Allardyce, the coach who signed Ghana defender Jeff Schlupp to Crystal Palace, has quit the English Premier League side weeks after steering the club clear of relegation.

This means the Ghana international defender Schlupp will be working under new coach when pre-season starts in July.

The 62-year-old, who replaced Alan Pardew at Selhurst Park in December, is unhappy after holding talks with the Premier League club’s hierarchy.

He sought assurances from Steve Parish and the club’s board about the future, and it appears they have not been met.

Allardyce took over the Eagles on the back of a poor run of form, as they were 17th in the table and just one point clear of the relegation zone.

A run of impressive results, including wins over Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool towards the end of the season, helped them secure a 14th-place finish, seven points clear of 18th-placed Hull.

He initially signed a two-and-a-half year deal and went on to spend around £30million to sign Jeffrey Schlupp, Patrick van Aanholt and Luka Milivojevic in the January transfer window, while bringing in Mamadou Sakho on loan from Liverpool.

The former England boss had commented after their final-day defeat at Man United: "Overall it has been a great success since the turn of the year and a big achievement by all the players, all the backroom staff, and the owners, to get to where we are - to get safe without having to come to Man United for any points."

"The finish is the joy of doing this job. The hardest bit is the beginning, the turnaround, the time and hours and days you spend to try to reverse what is a difficult situation, behind the scenes and on the pitch.

"Beating Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool was a great thrill."

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)