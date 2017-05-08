Jeffrey Schlupp admits Crystal Palace weren't 'at it' against Manchester City

Jeffrey Schlupp was left frustrated by Crystal Palace's display at Manchester City after they fought their way back into the game after conceding after only two minutes, only to capitulate in the second half and let in another four goals.

The defender, who was intially part of a back three until Sam Allardyce changed it to a back four, admitted the south London team weren't "at it" in Manchester on Saturday and were punished by their hosts.

"I have played in a back three before but at the end of the day it is a team game and when you are not at it, at places like this, you end up getting the result we did," he told the Crystal Palace website after the 5-0 defeat.

"When results like this happen you have to put it behind you and work in the week ahead preparing for the match against Hull City, which is our next massive game.

"Everyone knows that Man City are a top side and they needed the points just as much as we did but when you come here and play as open as we did today you get punished.

"The early goal at the beginning almost killed us but we worked our way back into the game in the first half so that's why it was so disappointing to go out in the second half and concede goals like we did after how hard we had worked in the opening period."

