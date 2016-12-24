Jeffrey Schlupp battles Ben Chilwell to deputize for Christian Fuchs against Everton

Jeffrey Schlupp is one of two players vying to replace suspended Christian Fuchs in the left back position for Leicester City’s Boxing Day clash against Everton.

But he faces competition from Ben Chilwell, who is yet to make an appearance this season.

The Ghana international has struggled for playing time this season and rumoured to be on his way out.

His experience and versatility makes him the heir-apparent to the role in the absence of Fuchs who tallied five yellow cards at Stoke City last week.

Schlupp have made four league appearances this season.

