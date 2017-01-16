Jeffrey Schlupp makes Crystal Palace debut but tastes defeat

Jeffrey Schlupp made his Crystal Palace debut on Saturday in their 3-0 heavy defeat at West Ham United in the English Premier League.

The Ghana international was introduced in the 81st to replace Joseph Ledley at the Olympic Stadium.

Schlupp completed £12m switch from Leicester City last Friday and signed a four-and-half-year deal with the London club.

The 24-year-old struggled for game time at champions Leicester and had to force his way out.

