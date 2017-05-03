Jeffrey Schlupp relives iconic moment of winning league title with Leicester City

Ghana international Jeffrey Schlupp relived the moment he won the English Premier league title with Leicester City a year ago.

Tottenham's 2-2 draw at Chelsea on Monday confirmed a stunning achievement for then Claudio Ranieri's side.

Leicester started the campaign as 5,000-1 outsiders for the title after almost being relegated last season.

The moment is considered as one of the greatest sporting fairy tale of all time.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)