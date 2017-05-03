Jeffrey Schlupp relives iconic moment of winning league title with Leicester City
J. Schlupp
Ghana international Jeffrey Schlupp relived the moment he won the English Premier league title with Leicester City a year ago.
Tottenham's 2-2 draw at Chelsea on Monday confirmed a stunning achievement for then Claudio Ranieri's side.
Leicester started the campaign as 5,000-1 outsiders for the title after almost being relegated last season.
The moment is considered as one of the greatest sporting fairy tale of all time.