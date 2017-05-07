Jeffrey Schlupp struggles in unfamiliar centre-back role as Crystal Palace get thumped by Man City

Ghana international Jeffrey Schlupp was far off his best in Crystal Palace's 5-0 drubbing at Manchester City on Saturday in the English Premier League.

Due to Palace’s defensive injury crisis Schlupp was asked to play on the left of a back-three at first and then at centre-back alongside Kelly in a back-four and it was clear why he had never played there before in his career.

He made a vital clearance to deny Gabriel Jesus making in 2-0 after 20 minutes but struggled for a lot of the game.

Manager Sam Allardyce's decision to play him in that unfamiliar role as centre-back backfired big time.

Schlupp joined the Eagles from Leicester City during the January transfer window and has made 13 appearances.

