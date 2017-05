Jeffrey Schlupp is set to start for Crystal Palace in their final match of the season against Manchester United on Sunday.

The versatile player will replace injured Andros Townsend who has picked up a Achilles injury.

Schlupp joined the Eagles during the January transfer window.

The 24-year-old managed 14 appearances for Sam Allardyce's side since making the switch from Leicester City.

